Sheriff warns of electrical breaker thefts targeting new construction sites in Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Thieves are targeting newly built, vacant homes and apartment complexes across Bexar County, stealing electrical breakers in what the sheriff’s office calls a growing, costly crime trend.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said criminals are breaking into electrical panels at construction sites and removing individual breakers, which can number in the dozens per building and cost hundreds or thousands per home.

“It could be 20 or 30 individual boxes in a panel,” Salazar said.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office estimates the average loss is approximately $1,000 per home, though damages can be higher in larger properties.

One of the most recent thefts occurred at an apartment complex near Alamo Ranch Parkway and Lone Star Parkway, where Salazar said 35 units were targeted and about 250 breakers were stolen.

Since the start of 2025, deputies have documented roughly “92 incidents” involving electrical breaker thefts, according to the sheriff’s office.

Salazar said that some cases involve multiple homes at once, making the overall losses substantial.

“In some of these instances, multiple homes are hit, so the numbers are certainly astronomical,” the sheriff said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the thefts. Salazar said the crimes are difficult to solve because they often occur in newly developed neighborhoods with few or no residents nearby to witness suspicious activity.

Investigators also have not determined why breakers are being targeted, though Salazar said the volume of thefts suggests a profitable resale market.

“It could be anybody’s guess what their motive is,” he said. “Certainly, there is some sort of motivating factor. If it were not lucrative, I guarantee you we wouldn’t be seeing 92 incidents in one year.”

If caught, suspects could face felony charges due to the high value of the stolen equipment.

Salazar said the sheriff’s office is increasing patrols in developing neighborhoods and urging residents living near construction sites to report suspicious activity.

He added that the thefts can have broader financial consequences beyond builders.

“Construction companies are not in business to lose money,” Salazar said. “That loss of money is going to be passed on to someone. It’s inevitable, it’s going to be passed on to the consumer, and that’s what makes it everyone’s problem.”

