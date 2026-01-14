Restaurant chairs, shopping carts found in San Antonio River after maintenance draining

SAN ANTONIO – The city’s Public Works Department revealed what has been found in the San Antonio River this week after it was drained for maintenance.

The discoveries include chairs, bike parts, shopping carts, loose change, utensils and even some Apple snails so far.

KSAT’s Devan Karp discussed what’s been found on GMSA with Jessica Shirley-Saenz, the interim assistant director of the Public Works Department’s Storm Water Division.

Apple Snails retrieved from the San Antonio River. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Crews still have until Monday, Jan. 19, to remove other debris and sediment buildup, inspect the channel’s integrity and make necessary repairs.

The river is currently drained from West Josephine Street to South Alamo Street near Southtown, including the downtown River Loop.

There are no planned road closures, and trails along the river will remain open throughout the project, Public Works said.

The River Walk Maintenance Program is a joint effort between the City of San Antonio’s Center City Development and Operations Department, Public Works Department and San Antonio River Authority.

Read also: