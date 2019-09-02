KSAT Community Drive Away Hunger Food Drive

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT Community is partnering with the San Antonio Food Bank during September to drive away hunger by holding a monthlong food drive.

Food insecurity is a reality for many in Southwest Texas, Texas is ranked second in the nation for food insecurity, with 1 in 6 people living in food-insecure homes.

Impact of the San Antonio Food Bank

With the resources from the San Antonio Food Bank, 58,000 individuals are served each week and 74 million meals are distributed annually.

The San Antonio Food Bank actively fights hunger and feeds hope in San Antonio and Southwest Texas.

How can I help participate in the food drive?

You can donate nonperishable food items to San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers until Sept. 30 to benefit the San Antonio Food Bank.

The 12 most wanted items are:

Peanut butter

Cereal

Tuna

Beans

Rice

Macaroni and cheese

Pop-top food items

Chili and soup

Full meals in a can or a box

Pet food

Canned lunch meats

Baby food and diapers

Click here to make a donation to the San Antonio Food Bank.

For more information, visit my.safoodbank.org.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers, University Health Systems and Energy Transfer.

