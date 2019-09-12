KSAT Community virtual fundraiser benefiting the San Antonio Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT Community and partners now have a virtual fundraiser to benefit the San Antonio Food Bank during Hunger Action Month.

Every $1 donated to the San Antonio Food Bank provides seven meals.

San Antonio Food Bank

The San Antonio Food Bank actively fights hunger and feeds hope in San Antonio and Southwest Texas, while serving 58,000 individuals each week for a total of 58,000,000 meals distributed annually.

"One of the most effective ways that you can take part in #HungerActionMonth is by giving the gift of a donation," said Phillip Kent, communications and marketing director at the San Antonio Food Bank. "Every dollar raised provides seven nutritious meals to our neighbors facing hunger. You can even get your friends and family involved by starting a Virtual Fund Drive - it takes less than 2 minutes."

Click here to donate to KSAT Community's virtual fundraiser

to benefit the San Antonio Food Bank.

To start your virtual fundraiser today, visit the SA Food Bank at my.safoodbank.org/Account/Register.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers.

