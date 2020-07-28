Human remains found in south Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man walking his dog found some human remains Tuesday afternoon in south Bexar County, officials said.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the man made the grisly discovery around 4:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Losoya Drive, near Spanish Grant, and called 911.

Salazar said the remains are in such a stage of decomposition that homicide detectives can’t initially tell if the victim is a male or female.

The sheriff said if anyone has information or has seen anything in the area that might help the investigation to call the Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

Anyone who has a missing relative is also urged to call the same number.