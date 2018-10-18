Suspect arrested in deadly apartment home invasion

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested man who they say was responsible for shooting and killing a man during a Southwest Side home invasion.

Jose Sanchez, 30, was taken into custody early Thursday morning.

According to police, Sanchez along with two others forced their way into an apartment at the Rosemont at Miller's Pond Apartments in the 6200 block of Old Pearsall Road and fatally shot David Escobedo, 51, along with one other person.

Sanchez was taken into custody Thursday after a loss prevention officer arrested him for stealing from a retail store near Loop 410 and West Military.

Sanchez had both narcotics in his possession and a warrant out for his arrest, police said.

Police say witnesses identified Sanchez as a suspect in the home invasion. At this time however, it is unclear how Sanchez knew the victims.

Police said a woman and children were present at the time of the shooting, but they were not hurt.

SAPD is still searching for the remaining suspects.

