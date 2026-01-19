What are our odds of wintry weather this weekend? Here’s what you need to know.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

COLD AM, MILD PM: Near freezing this AM, mid-60s this PM

SMALL RAIN CHANCE TUE/WED: A few showers Tue night, Wednesday

WEEKEND: Cold blast, chance for precipitation, however, questions remain

TODAY

A chilly morning is underway, with several spots around San Antonio approaching freezing. Once the sun is up, temperatures will rise quickly, reaching the mid-60s this afternoon. Skies should remain mostly sunny.

FEW SHOWERS TUESDAY NIGHT, WEDNESDAY

A weak system will help to generate more clouds on Tuesday and eventually a few showers. Light rain is possible Tuesday night and into the first half of the day on Wednesday. Don’t expect much rain, but the clouds will keep temperatures down.

WEEKEND FORECAST

By now, you’ve probably seen quite a bit on social media about the potential for wintry weather this weekend. There are still questions about timing, how much precipitation we may see, and what impacts would be. That said, our confidence is increasing that we will see much cooler weather coinciding with precipitation chances. Should this occur, freezing rain would be possible. Since we are dealing with a cut-off low, there will likely be changes to this forecast. We encourage you to check back often for updates.

