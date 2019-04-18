Recipe: Julienned mango salad

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ingredients:

Recipe makes 6 Servings

6 Oz arugula

1 cup(s) mango, julienned or thinly sliced, plus more as needed for each salad.

1/2 cup(s) queso fresco, crumbled

Instructions:

1. In a bowl, combine arugula, mango slices and queso fresco. Toss everything to combine, drizzle with your favorite salad dressing.

2. To plate this, I like to lay julienned mango in center of plate, then place arugula salad in center of mango, drizzle with dressing and top with queso fresco.

3. Chef’s Note: Serve with your favorite dressing I like to serve this with “Serrano Vinaigrette” recipe on HEB.com.

