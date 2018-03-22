Man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing

SAN ANTONIO - A 54-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal stabbing at a motel.

"I'm innocent of whatever charge they're trying," the suspect, Michael Johnson, said to reporters as he was escorted by police.

Johnson is accused of stabbing Keith Bradley, 47, at a motel at 2203 East Commerce Street on March 10.

Police said that Bradley's father was worried about the victim, who didn't open his door when the father went to check on him.

Bradley's father with the help of motel management, gained entry to the room, where he found the victim dead, police said.

Police said Johnson and Bradley knew each other and, according to a witness got into an argument, and Johnson stabbed Bradley.

Surveillance video led police to Johnson, who is charged with murder.

