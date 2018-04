SAN ANTONIO - A woman was rushed to a hospital after a shooting on the Northwest Side.

The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Gardendale near Wurzbach Road late Saturday night.

Police aren’t sure if the shooting was accidental. There were a few people in the apartment where it happened at the time.

One person was questioned. There is no word on any charges.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.