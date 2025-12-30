Sights and sounds: USC, TCU fans tailgate before Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – College football fans are gearing up for the 33rd annual Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in downtown San Antonio.

This year, Texas Christian University and the No. 16 University of Southern California will face off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. (Make sure to watch an Alamo Bowl edition of KSAT Sports Now at 6:30 p.m. ahead of the game on KSAT Plus and KSAT 12.)

The Horned Frogs (8-4) are returning to the Alamo Bowl for the third time, and the team holds a 2-0 record in San Antonio. Meanwhile, the Trojans (9-3) are playing in San Antonio for the first time.

Before the game, fans will gather at The Espee for the Fan Zone.

It is free and open to the public. People can join other fans, alumni groups and university bands to celebrate before the game.

The celebration will be from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 1174 E. Commerce St., near the Alamodome.

For more information on planning your trip, click here.

