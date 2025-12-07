Texas Christian University, No. 16 USC set to clash in 2025 Valero Alamo Bowl

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Christian University and the No. 16 University of Southern California will face off in the 33rd annual Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, game officials announced Sunday.

The highly anticipated matchup is scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. on Dec. 30 at the Alamodome.

Recommended Videos

TCU Horned Frogs (8-4) are under head coach Sonny Dykes and is led by quarterback Josh Hoover, who has thrown for 3,472 yards and 29 touchdowns this season, according to a news release.

Wide receiver Eric McAlister has been a key target for TCU, recording 1,121 yards and 10 touchdowns.

USC Trojans (9-3), coached by Lincoln Riley, are led by quarterback Jayden Maiava, who has completed 247 of 373 passes for 3,431 yards and 23 touchdowns this season.

According to the release, the 2025 Valero Alamo Bowl is USC’s first trip to the Alamodome. TCU returns to the Valero Alamo Bowl for the third time, holding a 2-0 record in San Antonio.

Valero Alamo Bowl officials are set to make the official announcement at 4 p.m. during a press conference.