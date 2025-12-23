What to know about attending 33rd annual Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Planning to head to the Alamodome for the 33rd annual Valero Alamo Bowl? Here’s a guide for everything to know before heading to the big game.

This year, Texas Christian University and the No. 16 University of Southern California will face off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 30, on ESPN.

KSAT Sports Now will air a 6:30 p.m. special ahead of the game.

The Horned Frogs (8-4) return to the Alamo Bowl for the third time, and the team holds a 2-0 record in San Antonio. Meanwhile, #16 USC (9-3) comes to the bowl game for the first time.

Tickets for the game are available online through Ticketmaster.

Pregame celebrations

Four pre-game celebrations are scheduled ahead of the game, according to the Alamo Bowl website.

Valero Alamo Bowl FCA Breakfast: Local student athletes and coaches will be joined by players from both teams for a breakfast on Sunday, Dec. 28, from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. at the Grand Hyatt hotel in downtown San Antonio. First United Bank is hosting the Fellowship of Christian Athletes breakfast. You can register here.

Ricos River Rally: The San Antonio River Walk’s Arneson River Theatre will play backdrop to one of college football’s most unique pep rallies on Sunday, Dec. 28 at 5 p.m. Bands from both schools and the players will pass through on river cruisers. Registration details can be found here.

USAA Kickoff Luncheon: Emceed by ESPN’s broadcast crew, fans will hear insight from the team’s coaches and team captains at the luncheon. Registration details for the Monday, Dec. 29, noon event at the Marriott Rivercenter Ballroom are not available on the Alamo Bowl website.

Valero Alamo Bowl “Night Before” Party: Mad Dogs British Pub will host both teams for a pregame party with karaoke and live music. The event will be from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 29. More details can be found here.

Fan Zone: The Fan Zone will be a gathering that is free and open to the public to join other fans, alumni groups and university bands to celebrate before the game. The celebration will be from 3 to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 at The Espee, which is located at 1174 E. Commerce St.

For other information about game day tailgates, click here.

VIA Park and Ride

In an effort to ensure fans can make it to the Alamodome more easily, the VIA Metropolitan Transit Authority will offer Park & Ride services from these four locations:

Brooks Transit Center Auxiliary Lot — 3026 Sidney Brooks Drive, 78235

Crossroads Park & Ride — 151 Crossroads Blvd.

Frost Bank Center — 1 Frost Bank Center, 78219

Stone Oak Park & Ride — 22139 U.S. Highway 281 North, 78258

Service to the Alamodome will begin at 5 p.m., three hours before kickoff. Return service will run for an hour after the game ends, a VIA news release said.

Parking at the four locations will be free, and users can pay $2.60 for a round-trip service. Fares will be reduced for students, military members and others who qualify.

To pay, passes can be purchased at the Park & Ride locations or through the goMobile+ app. Each location also accepts cash and credit cards.

See the map below for a detailed look at parking options and Park & Ride details

Alamodome parking lots map. (Valero Alamo Bowl)

Rideshare services

If you prefer to use a rideshare service, here’s what you need to know.

Uber riders can save a few bucks on their trip to the Alamodome by using the code HOLIDAYRIDE2025 for a $10 ride credit.

The Alamodome has a dedicated drop-off and pick-up lot for Uber riders — Lot D, located at 638 Tower of the Americas Way, across Interstate 37, near the now-closed UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures.

To avoid traffic, the Valero Alamo Bowl said fans have found it convenient to be dropped off at either 600 E. Crockett Street (north of the Alamodome) or 900 Hoefgen Avenue (south of the Alamodome).

Additional rideshare information can be found here.

Parking and street closures

If you would rather drive to the Alamodome, Valero Alamo Bowl recommends that attendees avoid the same routes as VIA.

According to the Alamodome website, during peak traffic times, northbound Cherry Street will be closed at E. Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard.

For guests who plan to park in Lots B or C, the Alamodome’s website suggests traveling southbound on N. Cherry Street from E. Commerce Street or E. Houston Street to access either parking lot.

The Alamo Bowl’s website states that U.S. Highway 281 and I-37 are normally congested several hours before the start of the game. They also urge guests who do not have an Alamodome parking pass to not exit near the facility.

Some nearby parking lots and garages in the downtown area from the City of San Antonio website, include:

Convention Center Garage: Located at 41 S. Bowie St. and 850 E. Commerce St.

Houston/Nolan Lot: Located at Houston at Elm under the Interstate 37 underpass.

Martinez Parking Lot: Located at S. Alamo and Martinez Streets.

S Alamo Street: Located at 418 S. Alamo.

Houston Street Garage: Located at 111 College St.

Items allowed/not allowed inside the stadium

If you have arrived at your destination but are unsure if your bag is allowed inside, here’s what to know.

To avoid a trip back to your car to drop off an item not allowed in the Alamodome, here’s the list of approved bags:

Small bags and/or clutches - 5.5 inch-by-8.5-inch or smaller

12 inch-by-6 inch-by-12-inch items that are all clear fanny packs, backpacks and plastic bags

3 inch-by-4 inch clutch purse

1-gallon clear plastic storage bag

An exception for diaper and medical bags can be allowed after inspection.

Click here for a full list of items not allowed inside the Alamodome.

For more information on planning your trip, click here.

