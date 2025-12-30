SAPD seeking man with medical condition last seen on East Side
Lauro Gutierrez last seen on the 220 block of East Crockett Street on Christmas Eve
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man with a diagnosed medical condition, last seen on the East Side.
Lauro Gutierrez was reportedly last seen on the 2200 block of East Crockett Street, according to SAPD.
SAPD said Gutierrez is 5 feet 8 inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes, weighs 140 pounds, and has a short beard and mustache.
Gutierrez has a diagnosed medical condition, SAPD said. He is right-handed and was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, blue sweatpants and black flip-flops.
If anyone has seen Gutierrez or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.
