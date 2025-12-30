Skip to main content
Local News

SAPD seeking man with medical condition last seen on East Side

Lauro Gutierrez last seen on the 220 block of East Crockett Street on Christmas Eve

KSAT Digital Staff

Lauro Gutierrez (San Antonio Police Department)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man with a diagnosed medical condition, last seen on the East Side.

Lauro Gutierrez was reportedly last seen on the 2200 block of East Crockett Street, according to SAPD.

SAPD said Gutierrez is 5 feet 8 inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes, weighs 140 pounds, and has a short beard and mustache.

Gutierrez has a diagnosed medical condition, SAPD said. He is right-handed and was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, blue sweatpants and black flip-flops.

If anyone has seen Gutierrez or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

