BCSO looking for missing Northwest Side 17-year-old

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old.

Angelique Johnson was last seen in the 130 block of Exeter Place, near Potranco Road.

She is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Johnson is believed to still have her cell phone, but her whereabouts are currently unknown.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD’s Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.

