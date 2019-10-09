15 apps parents should know about to help protect their children

SAN ANTONIO - Seguin Police Department is giving parents a heads-up about 15 apps to look out for to help keep children safe.

The list includes popular apps like Snapchat and WhatsApp and another app called KIK which will be shut down this month.

KIK, a direct messaging-type app that allows anyone to directly message users, will be shut down on Oct. 19, according to Decrypt.

These apps aren't inherently bad, police just want parents to be informed and know what their children are using.

It's important to talk to your children about the dangers of social media and ways to keep them safe.

The full list of apps shared by Seguin police includes:

MeetMe - Dating app that allows users to connect with others based on geographic location

Grindr - Dating app geared towards LGBTQ community that uses phone's GPS location to find others

Skout - Location-based dating app that lets users share private photos

WhatsApp - Messaging app that allows users to connect worldwide

TikTok - Popular app for kids that allows users to create and share short videos

Badoo - Dating and social media app for sharing photos and videos

Bumble - Similar to tinder, but requires females to make first contact

Snapchat - Photos and videos shared to the app typically disappear within 24 hours

KIK - Anyone can contact and direct message other users on the app

Live.Me - Streaming video app that broadcasts users exact location

Holla - Video chat app that allows users to meet people all over the world

Whisper - Anonymous social network that promotes sharing secrets with strangers

Ask.fm - Encourages users to allow anonymous people to ask them questions

Calculator% - One of many secret apps that is used to hide photos, videos and browser history

Hot or Not - Users can rate profile photos and chat with strangers

