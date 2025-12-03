Man killed after crashing car into 18-wheeler on SE Loop 410, SAPD says Crash happened around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Southeast Loop 410 San Antonio police investigating a fatal crash on Southeast Loop 410 early on the morning of Wednesday, December 3. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after driving off the highway and crashing his car into a parked 18-wheeler, according to San Antonio police.
The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Southeast Loop 410, just past Rigsby Avenue.
The man, who has not yet been identified, drove his sedan off the highway and crashed into a parked 18-wheeler on the access road.
SAPD said the car went under the back of the trailer. The San Antonio Fire Department pronounced the man dead at the scene.
It is not immediately clear what prompted the initial crash.
Mason Hickok
Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.
