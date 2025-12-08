Skip to main content
Clear icon
57º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Alamo Rangers relieved of duties, security operations transferred to state troopers
Erik Cantu re-arrested, accused of burglarizing woman’s apartment, affidavit says
Thousands of runners, joggers cross finish line at inaugural San Antonio Marathon
Man who died by suicide at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans’ Hospital confirmed as Marine Corps veteran
Cooling off again with another front
Woman killed, man injured in North Side shooting, SAPD says

Local News

Man identified after death in Northwest Side shooting, ME’s office says

Eduardo Monsivais’s death was ruled a homicide by the Bexar County Medical Examiner

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Luis Cienfuegos, Photojournalist

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Sandra Ibarra, Assignments Editor

A man died after he was shot in the chest on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The death of a man who was shot in the chest on the Northwest Side has been ruled a homicide, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office said.

Eduardo Monsivais, 34, died at the hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds from a Thursday afternoon shooting near the intersection of Wine Cup Drive and Alexander Hamilton Drive.

Recommended Videos

An SAPD sergeant on scene said a caller dialed 911 and told a dispatcher that they saw the victim lying in the street.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, who said he was “possibly” in his “late 20s, early 30s” with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The sergeant later told KSAT that the man died at the hospital.

At the time, SAPD said the nature of the shooting was unclear.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

Recommended Videos