Man identified after death in Northwest Side shooting, ME’s office says

A man died after he was shot in the chest on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – The death of a man who was shot in the chest on the Northwest Side has been ruled a homicide, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office said.

Eduardo Monsivais, 34, died at the hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds from a Thursday afternoon shooting near the intersection of Wine Cup Drive and Alexander Hamilton Drive.

An SAPD sergeant on scene said a caller dialed 911 and told a dispatcher that they saw the victim lying in the street.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, who said he was “possibly” in his “late 20s, early 30s” with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The sergeant later told KSAT that the man died at the hospital.

At the time, SAPD said the nature of the shooting was unclear.

