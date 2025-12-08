Skip to main content
Longhorns left out of College Football Playoff, will face Michigan in Citrus Bowl

The game will take place at 2 p.m. Dec. 31, airing live on KSAT 12

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 07: David Gbenda #33 of the Texas Longhorns plants the University of Texas flag at mid field after winning a college football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Texas Longhorns won the game 31-12. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) (Aaron J. Thornton, 2024 Aaron J. Thornton)

ORLANDO, Fla. – No. 14 Texas will make its first-ever Cheez-It Citrus Bowl appearance against No. 18 Michigan on New Year’s Eve, after being denied an at-large bid to the College Football Playoff on Sunday.

The matchup will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 31 at Camping World Stadium, and broadcast live on KSAT 12, featuring two 9-3 teams with strong regular-season wins.

Texas (9-3, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) enters the bowl having won six of its last seven games, including a 27-17 victory over then-No. 3 Texas A&M.

The Longhorns became the first team since 2019 LSU to secure three AP Top 10 victories in regular-season play.

“Our team has faced one of the toughest schedules in college football this year and proven they can compete with anyone,” said Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.

The Longhorns hold a 2-0 all-time advantage over Michigan, including a 31-12 victory at Michigan Stadium last season and a memorable 38-37 win in the 2005 Rose Bowl.

Michigan (9-3, 7-2 Big Ten Conference) comes into the matchup having won five of its final six games.

The bowl appearance marks Texas’s 62nd overall, ranking third nationally behind Alabama (79) and Georgia (63). The Longhorns hold a 32-27-2 all-time bowl record.

Sarkisian, who previously guided Texas to consecutive College Football Playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024, has reached the postseason in nine of his 12 seasons as a head coach, compiling a 2-2 bowl record.

