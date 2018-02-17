18-year-old shot during drug deal, police say

SAN ANTONIO - An 18-year-old was hospitalized after being shot on the North East Side Saturday morning.

According to San Antonio police, the teenager was outside of a home in the 7800 block of Hedrick Farm while using the Facebook App to set up a drug pick-up when two men pulled up and exchanged words with the victim.

Police said the two men in the car opened fire on the victim, hitting him in the hand and leg.

Police are still looking for the suspects involved.

