2 detained after DPS chase reaches speeds up to 100 mph

SAN ANTONIO - Two people were detained by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers following a vehicle chase throughout San Antonio overnight, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The chase began just before 1 a.m. Friday after SAPD officers attempted to make a traffic stop of a vehicle near I-10 and Vance Jackson Road that had been seen fleeing just days prior. The vehicle once again sped off, but this time DPS troopers were also in the area and gave chase.

Authorities say the vehicle attempted to lose the troopers for roughly 45 minutes, traveling through the city at speeds of up to 100 mph before eventually reaching Southeast Military Drive near City Base Landing.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office, aiding in the chase, was eventually able to spike the vehicle, officials said. A man and a woman in the car were both detained after the vehicle pulled into a nearby Whataburger, police said.

At this time, the name and ages of the two people detained are not currently known. Police did not disclose a full list of charges.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

