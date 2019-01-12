2 men in custody, 1 wounded in nightclub shooting

SAN ANTONIO - Two men were taken into police custody in connection with a shooting at a nightclub early Saturday.

Police said a security guard kicked a man out of the Essence night club in the 800 block of Lexington Avenue because he was drunk.

The man went to the parking lot and tried to get into a fight with the security guard, police said.

A friend of the man saw what was going on and put the security guard in a chokehold, police said.

The security guard pulled out his gun and shot the man in the stomach, police said.

The man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center.

The man and his friend may face charges, police said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.