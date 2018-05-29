2 South Texas teen girls set to graduate high school Thursday killed in crash

SAN ANTONIO - Two South Texas teen girls who were scheduled to graduate high school on Thursday died after a crash last week in Webb County.

Alexis Raygoza and Jocelyn Arredondo, both 18, died after a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 59, east of Laredo.

A third passenger, identified as Dashonda Silva, was injured in the crash.

Raygoza died at the scene Thursday afternoon, and Arredondo was pronounced dead Friday afternoon at a San Antonio hospital, a Laredo Independent School District spokesperson said.

Both girls were seniors at Cigarroa High School.

According to a KGNS-TV report, all three girls were inside a Mini Cooper when the driver failed to yield the right of way and was struck by a Ford F-150. Two people in the truck were taken to the hospital with injuries as well.

The Laredo ISD spokesperson told KSAT.com the high school is planning to honor and pay respect to the victims at this week’s commencement ceremony.

The district issued this statement to KSAT.com:

“Words cannot express the sadness that our entire Laredo ISD school community has experienced.”

“The Cigarroa High School students who died in the accident, Alexis Raygoza and Jocelyn Arredondo, and their families are in our thoughts and prayers.”

“Alexis and Jocelyn were remarkable students who were highly esteemed by their classmates and teachers.”

“We are also offering our support and continued prayers for the student who was injured.”

“The Laredo ISD Crisis Counseling Team continues offering assistance to students and staff at Cigarroa High."

