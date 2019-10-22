Fire destroys 2 mobile homes in Southeast Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A fire early Tuesday morning has destroyed two mobile homes in Southeast Bexar County.

A neighbor called 911 around 3:15 a.m. and reported that there were flames coming from one of them.

By the time firefighters arrived to the 6600 block of Dan Road off Highway 181, they found huge flames.

The fire had spread to a second mobile home next door.

They said it appears that the mobile home where it started was being used for storage.

The other was occupied, although the woman who lives there was not home at the time.

There were no injuries reported.

An investigator with the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to find the cause of the fire.

