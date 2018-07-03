President Trump’s proposed FART Act mocked on Twitter for name oversight

SAN ANTONIO – Axios reported Monday that the Trump administration is looking to possibly abandon World Trade Organization rules and implement a Fair and Reciprocal Tariff Act.

The drafted bill, "essentially provides Trump a license to raise U.S. tariffs at will, without congressional consent,” according to the Axios website.

But the big reason people are trolling the bill on Twitter is the unfortunate acronym which has led people to refer to the bill as the FART Act.

President Donald Trump hasn’t addressed the FART Act controversy as of this publication but he did tweet Tuesday morning, saying, "The economy is doing perhaps better than ever before, and that’s prior to fixing some of the worst and most unfair Trade Deals ever made by any country. In any event, they are coming along very well. Most countries agree that they must be changed, but nobody ever asked!”

The economy is doing perhaps better than ever before, and that’s prior to fixing some of the worst and most unfair Trade Deals ever made by any country. In any event, they are coming along very well. Most countries agree that they must be changed, but nobody ever asked! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2018

See tweets about the FART Act below:

WTO has its flaws, but the “United States Fair and Reciprocal Tariff Act," aka the U.S. FART Act, stinks. American consumers pay for tariffs. Time to switch tactics. https://t.co/OfyOFA1neU — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 2, 2018

As an editor who writes some headlines at the NY Post can I just say I’m really psyched about the FART Act — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 2, 2018

Free headline: Trump's FART Act is Just Hot Air. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) July 2, 2018

Truly a shame that members of Congress won’t be in town tomorrow to talk about how much they support Trump’s US FART Act — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) July 2, 2018

On #CanadaDay, the FART Act blows an ill wind towards our northern neighbors — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) July 2, 2018