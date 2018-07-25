Students living in ‘dangerous’ Juaréz, Mexico, cross border to receive U.S. education

EL PASO, Texas – For many students who live in Ciudad Juaréz but attend school in El Paso, the bridge they cross every day can be viewed as a symbol to their future leaving behind the setbacks in Mexico.

“Most of us think there are better opportunities here (in the United States). It doesn’t even matter how hard crossing is,” Jacquelyn Ojeda said.

Since the third grade, Ojeda’s parents have been dropping her off at a nearby port of entry in Juaréz so she can attend grade school in El Paso.

Nearly 10 years later, Ojeda is just one year away from graduating from El Paso Independent School District’s Bowie High School.

The achievement has come with years of early mornings and late nights.

“If I want to get ready, I have to wake up at 5:30 a.m. and by 6:40 a.m., I have to leave my house and get in at school (around) 9 a.m.,” Ojeda said.

THE LINE:



-5 a.m. Eat Breakfast & get ready

-6 a.m. Cross Port of Entry from Ciudad Juarez, México

-7 a.m. Attend School

-4:30 p.m. Go to work



Sometimes she gets back home to Ciudad Juarez after midnight.



Then she does this all over again.



Her story at 10 p.m. pic.twitter.com/1fcOl3QhiI — Tiffany Huertas (@tiffanychuertas) July 24, 2018

Ojeda, 17, said because she’s one of the editors in her yearbook class, there are some days where she stays until 7 p.m. and has her teacher drop her off at the bridge.

Ad

She and her older sister have had the freedom to cross the bridge with ease and a passport in hand because they were born in Denver, Colorado, where their parents lived after receiving work visas from the government.

But after the visas expired, the Ojeda family had no choice but to return to Mexico.

“I’ve always told my mom that I am going to have my family here because I don’t want my kids in between two cities, I just want them to have a normal life,” Ojeda said.

While she and her sister -- who plans on attending the University of Texas in El Paso in the fall -- are U.S. citizens, Ojeda said their brother is not because he was born in Juaréz.

THE LINE: Life in El Paso begins early in the morning for people crossing over the Sante Fe Street Bridge from Mexico (Ciudad Juarez) #KSATBorderJourney #KSATnews #TheLine #TX2CALI pic.twitter.com/G115tGWo4E — Adrian Garcia (@adrianrolgarcia) July 24, 2018

Maria Fernanda Gonzalez, 18, also travels every day from Juaréz but lives 30 minutes away from the nearest bridge.

Gonzalez said life in Juaréz is dangerous, especially with one of her friends almost being kidnapped right outside of her house after helping someone in the street.

Ad

“Una amiga Mia, le atendieron a subir ahi afuera de su casa una camioneta,” Gonzalez said.

The close-to-home experience fueled Gonzalez to graduate high school and continue her studies by attending El Paso Community College.

Much like Ojeda, Gonzalez said her parents wanted her to have better education and future because the situation in Mexico is awful.

“Querían que tendremos una mejor educación y está muy feo ahí en México la situación ahorita,” Gonzalez said.

Ojeda said young girls are kidnapped in Juaréz and because she frequently gets home around midnight after work, her mom has told her not to take any chances.

“(My mom) says if there is someone standing in the middle of the street, you don’t have to care. It’s your life or theirs,” Ojeda said. “(Criminals) tell their kids to stand there and then you stop and then they take you.”

Ojeda said she plans to double major in business and journalism after she graduates high school. Gonzalez said she has her sights on civil engineering.

Ad

A spokesperson with El Paso ISD said in order for students to attend school in the district, they must provide proof of residency. If they live outside the school county, students must pay.