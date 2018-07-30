photo
Families separated at border reunite briefly in San Diego park

‘I came to visit my dad and it was sad,’ man says

Tiffany Huertas
, Video Journalist

Adrian Garcia
, Digital Journalist

SAN DIEGO – A park located along the U.S.- Mexico border is serving as the middle ground for families stuck on either side of the border. Many families traveled long distances to visit the San Diego park for a chance to look through fencing and see their families in Mexico.

Joselyn Loaiza, 11, came with her family to visit relatives on the border.

"Honestly, they are treating people unfairly and unequally," Joselyn said.

On Saturdays and Sundays, this federal patrol zone, called Friendship Park, is open for four hours, with two layers of fencing.

It has been six years since Victor Campos has seen his family and emotions ran high.

"I came to visit my dad and it was sad,” Campos said.

For Yuri Padilla, her father drove 33 hours from Veracruz, Mexico, just to see her.

“Es frustrante y triste porque no te puedes tocar ni nada. Solamente ha distancia. no es lo mismo,” said Padilla.

Padilla says its frustrating and sad not being able to hug each other. They only get to see each other from a distance. She says it's not the same.

For these families, even if its just for a few hours, it’s worth traveling all the way here. For the younger generation, they are learning about the true meaning of living across the border early on.

