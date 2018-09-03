Border Patrol agent shoots attacker near Rio Grande; feds investigating

Several agencies are investigating after a U.S. Border Patrol agent shot an individual near the Rio Grande Sunday morning.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, the agent, who is assigned to Eagle Pass, attempted to arrest an individual when the person allegedly assaulted the agent.

The agent, who was not identified, then shot the individual.

According to the CBP, the person was taken to a hospital in San Antonio to be treated. Their condition is unknown.

The FBI, the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General and the CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility all responded to the scene to investigate.