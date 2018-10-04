Family searching for answers after son killed in double shooting over weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Family and friends of a man who was killed in a double shooting this weekend are devastated by the loss of their loved one and want to know who killed him.

Nicholas Milanovich, 23, who went by Trey, was found in his apartment at the Sonoma Valley apartment complex with a gunshot wound to his head Sunday. He later died at a hospital.

“It's like our world has stopped. Our 18-year-old (son) is as devastated as can be,” said Stacie Milanovich, the victim’s mother.

Nicholas Milanovich was described as the type of big brother many could only wish they had growing up.

When the aspiring chemist never showed up for lunch at his parents’ home as planned on Sunday, his family knew something was wrong.

“(He was a) very gentle and kind soul, always was there to help people,” Stacie Milanovich said.

It was a parent’s worst nightmare.

“All of us just got in the car, and we ran to the hospital. He was basically brain dead,” said Nick Milanovich, Nicholas Milanovich’s father.

Nicholas Milanovich had been shot at his Medical Center apartment on Fairhaven Street near Datapoint Drive along with a woman, who was also killed, who police have not identified.

“We haven't slept. We’re in shock. We don't have the words,” Stacie Milanovich said.

Nicholas Milanovich died at a hospital later Sunday evening. His family was forced to come to grips with violently losing their son.

“He donated his heart, liver, kidneys and (his) pancreas will go to diabetic research, which his younger brother is a diabetic,” Stacie Milanovich said.

The victim’s parents are now on a quest for answers.

“We’re going to miss him. They took something from us that we can't replace,” Stacie Milanovich said.

Nicholas Milanovich’s parents said they spent the day planning his funeral and hope to one day meet the people who received his organs. They said they hope the case is solved soon.

Anyone with information is asked to call local police.