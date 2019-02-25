CBP: International bridge shut down due to possible migrant threat

LAREDO, Texas – International Bridge No. 1 was temporarily shut down Monday as U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials anticipated a significant group of migrants would attempt to enter the U.S. without inspection, CBP said in an emailed a statement.

Bridge traffic at Gateway to the Americas Bridge, located in Laredo was temporarily halted in both directions due to the "possible threat of a significant group of undocumented migrants attempting entry without inspection at the bridge."

The agency sent the following statement regarding the closure:

"Bridge traffic at Gateway to the Americas Bridge is temporarily halted in both directions due to the possible threat of a significant group of undocumented migrants attempting entry without inspection at the bridge. CBP has deployed Mobile Field Force members to the area as a precaution. Vehicular traffic is being temporarily diverted to Juarez-Lincoln Bridge and Colombia-Solidarity Bridge in the interim."

Pictures on the city of Laredo's website show that vehicle and pedestrian traffic on the Mexico side of the bridge is backed up.

Vehicular traffic has since resumed at Gateway to the Americas Bridge starting at 2:35 p.m.