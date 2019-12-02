ROUND ROCK, Texas – Randi Chaverria, 36, was booked into Williamson County Jail on Nov. 19 for allegedly having an improper relationship with a student and an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT says the 2019 Secondary Teacher of the Year was performing sex acts on a student in her classroom.

According to the affidavit, Chaverria allegedly performed oral sex on a male student in her classroom two times on or about Oct. 16.

The student showed investigators text messages between himself and Chaverria that were “consistent with statements made” to police, according to the affidavit.

Texas teacher arrested for alleged improper relationship with student

Chaverria, 36, turned herself in after school administrators learned of the alleged inappropriate relationship, according to KXAN.

A tweet from Round Rock Independent School District indicates Chaverria was named the 2019 Secondary Teacher of the Year, crediting her “family’s belief in education as her reason for developing a passion for teaching.”

Round Rock High School principal Matt Groff told investigators that Chaverria resigned from her position on Nov. 19.

Married assistant principal allegedly had sex with student half-dozen times

Chaverria was released from jail on a $25,000 bond for an improper relationship between educator/student charge on Nov. 26 - the same day she turned herself in.