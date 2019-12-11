You could win Starbucks for life in annual holiday contest

SAN ANTONIO – Are you a caffeine connoisseur? Or maybe a java junkie?

If so, you could be on your way to winning Starbucks for life in the coffee giant’s annual holiday contest.

Five grand prize winners will get Starbucks for life, meaning they’ll get a daily credit for one free food or beverage item at participating stores every day for 30 years.

There are also options to win Starbucks for one year, six months, three months or one month, and other prizes include a Playstation 4 and bonus stars.

Players need to collect game pieces by making a purchase using a registered Starbucks card or visit StarbucksForLife.com to earn pieces without making a purchase.

Rare game pieces needed to earn the top prizes will be awarded based on a random, computer-generated winning time during the promotional period.

There will be 2,208,620 random winning times throughout the contest, according to Starbucks.

The approximate retail value of the grand prize of “Starbucks for Life” is $59,458.50.

The contest kicked off on Dec. 2 and will end on Jan. 6.