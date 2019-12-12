Netflix tweet goes viral after brand accounts post NSFW responses

SAN ANTONIO – Netflix has started an outrageous Twitter thread and it’s become clear a lot of the major companies and brands of America have no chill.

The prompt - “what’s something you can say during sex but also when you manage a brand twitter account?”

Major brands like Petco, Arby’s, DIRECTV, Ben & Jerry’s, Instagram, Pop-Tarts, Wingstop and many more replied to the tweet.

The brands did not hold back. Here are some of the more tame responses:

Please share your experience with the community. — Yelp (@Yelp) December 5, 2019

These are all Natural — Natural Light (@naturallight) December 5, 2019

Prepare for the ride of a lifetime. 🎢🙃 — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) December 6, 2019

That was Freaky Fast! — Jimmy John's (@jimmyjohns) December 5, 2019