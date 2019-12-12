51ºF

Netflix tweet goes viral after brand accounts post NSFW responses

Netflix needs to chill

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Netflix has started an outrageous Twitter thread and it’s become clear a lot of the major companies and brands of America have no chill.

The prompt - “what’s something you can say during sex but also when you manage a brand twitter account?”

Major brands like Petco, Arby’s, DIRECTV, Ben & Jerry’s, Instagram, Pop-Tarts, Wingstop and many more replied to the tweet.

The brands did not hold back. Here are some of the more tame responses:

