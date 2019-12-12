Netflix tweet goes viral after brand accounts post NSFW responses
Netflix needs to chill
SAN ANTONIO – Netflix has started an outrageous Twitter thread and it’s become clear a lot of the major companies and brands of America have no chill.
The prompt - “what’s something you can say during sex but also when you manage a brand twitter account?”
Major brands like Petco, Arby’s, DIRECTV, Ben & Jerry’s, Instagram, Pop-Tarts, Wingstop and many more replied to the tweet.
The brands did not hold back. Here are some of the more tame responses:
Satisfied?— SNICKERS® (@SNICKERS) December 6, 2019
Please share your experience with the community.— Yelp (@Yelp) December 5, 2019
These are all Natural— Natural Light (@naturallight) December 5, 2019
Prepare for the ride of a lifetime. 🎢🙃— Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) December 6, 2019
That was Freaky Fast!— Jimmy John's (@jimmyjohns) December 5, 2019
send me a *good* snake pic— Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) December 5, 2019
