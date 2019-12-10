Nature at work: Facebook users go crazy for Florida woman’s spider-eating frog photos

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. – Remember that bat found trapped in a massive spider web in Texas back in August? It appears Florida is trying to one-up the Lone Star State with a frog that died while eating a spider.

Christine Watts posted three photos of what is possibly the most morbid thing you’ll see on the internet today - a frog that seems to have died while trying to eat a spider in Myakka City, a city located about 70 minutes outside of Tampa.

The frog appears to be preserved and Watts confirmed in the Facebook post that the spider is “definitely dead.”

As of Dec. 10, the post has been shared more than 74,000 times and the frog “has been on the wall for several weeks now” Watts told KSAT.

“My 9-year-old son and I have been laughing about it,” Watts said.

Watts told KSAT her husband made the gruesome discovery while hanging Christmas lights, “I thought it was cool, took the pictures and posted them in a few spider groups that I’m part of. It kind of took off after that," she said.

The virality of the post speaks to the insane nature of the pictures and Watts suspects the animals are a Cuban tree frog and a wolf spider.

“I am no expert though so those are just best guesses,” said Watts, who also said Cuban tree frogs are an invasive species in Florida.

The University of Florida Department of Wildlife Ecology & Conservation website states that Cuban treefrogs are believed to be causing the decline of native treefrogs.

“My oldest son joined the Air Force this past summer so the frog/spider was just kind of a fun thing for my youngest son and I to talk about to distract us from missing him,” Watts told KSAT.

She also included in the viral post that she’s been contacted by multiple people interested in buying the “odd little conversation starter/morbid piece of artwork.”

“As far as selling it, I will be discussing them with some local experts to see if I can get it off without damaging it. If I am able to, I will offer it for sale,” Watts said in the Facebook post.