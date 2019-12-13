San Antonio resident claims $1 million prize in scratch off lottery game

SAN ANTONIO – The $200 Million Cash Explosion lottery scratch ticket game just paid off big-time for one lucky San Antonio resident.

The fourth of eight top prizes in the lottery scratch game was claimed by a winner who elected to remain anonymous.

Circle K at 2151 SW 36th Street sold the winning ticket, according to a press release.

SA resident wins $1 million in scratch-off bought at area store

$200 Million Cash Explosion offers more than $205 million in total prizes and the overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.91.