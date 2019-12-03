SA resident wins $1 million in scratch-off bought at area store

Published: December 3, 2019, 9:48 am Updated: December 3, 2019, 10:01 am

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio resident just became a millionaire, thanks to a winning lottery ticket.

The winner, who chose to stay anonymous, claimed a $1 million prize from the scratch-off game Million Dollar Jackpot.

The ticket was purchased at Walmart at 510 Kitty Hawk Road in Universal City, according to the Texas Lottery.

One $1 million prize from the Million Dollar Jackpot remains, as the winning Walmart ticket was the second of three top prizes claimed.

The game costs $50 per ticket, and winning odds are 1 in 3.39.