SA resident wins $1 million in scratch-off bought at area store
One $1 million prize from the Million Dollar Jackpot remains
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio resident just became a millionaire, thanks to a winning lottery ticket.
The winner, who chose to stay anonymous, claimed a $1 million prize from the scratch-off game Million Dollar Jackpot.
The ticket was purchased at Walmart at 510 Kitty Hawk Road in Universal City, according to the Texas Lottery.
San Antonio resident claims $1 million lottery prize in scratch off game
One $1 million prize from the Million Dollar Jackpot remains, as the winning Walmart ticket was the second of three top prizes claimed.
The game costs $50 per ticket, and winning odds are 1 in 3.39.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.