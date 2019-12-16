Explore the 3 top spots in San Antonio's Pipers Meadow neighborhood

Spending time in Pipers Meadow? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Mexican restaurant to nail salons.

1. Tacos & Burritos Metro Basilica 2

Photo: Paul S./Yelp

Topping the list is Mexican spot Tacos & Burritos Metro Basilica 2, which serves brunch, lunch and dinner. Located at 7627 Culebra Road, Suite 105, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 157 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, you'll find casual Mexican comfort foods, such as burritos, quesadillas, mini tacos, sopes and nachos. Menudo is available on weekends.

2. Thai Hot

Photo: donna d./Yelp

Next up is Thai spot Thai Hot, situated at 8333 Culebra Road. With four stars out of 138 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The menu features Asian appetizers, salads, noodle soups, curries, fried rice and entrees such as pad nam man hoy with stir fried snow peas, onions and shiitake mushrooms and pad bai grawpaw with stir fried fresh basil leaves, onions and bell peppers. (Check out Thai Hot's daily lunch specials here.)

3. Hawaii Nails & Spa

Photo: ngoc t./Yelp

Hawaii Nails & Spa is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 58 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8373 Culebra Road, Suite 203, to see for yourself.

In addition to a full range of nail services, including manicures, pedicures and nail art applications, the beauty spot also offers eyelash extension services.

