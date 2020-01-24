Woman spit on cop after ‘twerking while naked’ on top of car at H-E-B, police say

AUSTIN, Texas – Austin police arrested a woman Tuesday after she was seen “twerking while naked” on top of a car in the parking lot of an H-E-B, according to KVUE.

Police were called to the H-E-B at 9414 N. Lamar Blvd. after two women were seen fighting, KVUE reported.

An arrest affidavit obtained by CBS Austin states that when police arrived to the store, 31-year-old Kisa Trinee Taylor was “standing on top of a parked vehicle and doing a sexually provocative dance."

Taylor allegedly removed her pants while she was dancing on top of the vehicle and continued “twerking while naked” from the waist down, the affidavit states.

Taylor was detained after coming down from the roof of the vehicle and according to CBS Austin, she was placed in a patrol car where she spit in an officer’s face through an open window.

Taylor is charged with harassment of a public servant.

KSAT reached out to Austin Police Department and Travis County District Court for more information.