H-E-B bans e-cigarette sales at all stores

SAN ANTONIO - H-E-B discontinued the sale of e-cigarettes last week, spokesperson Dya Campos confirmed to KSAT Monday.

"At H-E-B, the safety of our communities and the well-being of all Texans is our top priority," Campos said.

Campos cited the unknown health implications of vaping as the retailer's reason for the ban.

Vaping lung injuries now surpass 800 cases nationwide, CDC says

There have been 12 vaping-related deaths in 10 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC's website says 805 lung injury cases have been reported across 46 states and one U.S. territory.

Last week, Walmart announced they would no longer sell e-cigarettes at stores.

