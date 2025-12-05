San Antonio father shares story of son’s death after similarities with Brianna Aguilera case emerge

This story may contain information that is not suitable for all audience and has themes of suicide and self-harm. Call 988 if you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide.

SAN ANTONIO – One San Antonio father said a high-profile investigation feels all too familiar.

Texas A&M student Brianna Aguilera, 19, died last weekend in Austin after falling from a 17-story apartment complex balcony.

When Ezechiel Hernandez heard Aguilera‘s story, he said the parallels of his own son’s death were shocking.

“It’s just so similar to my son,” he said. “How does this happen?”

Ezechiel Hernandez’s son, Grant, 19, died in January 2019. He was also a Texas A&M student visiting a friend at the University of Texas at Austin.

The Travis County Medical Examiner ruled his death a suicide, per documents provided to KSAT by Hernandez.

Hernandez said drugs were also found in Grant’s system.

“He fell 250 feet from the 18th floor,” Hernandez said. “He apparently just hallucinated, and it affected him in a very bad way.”

When news broke about Aguilera this week, Hernandez said he saw the similarities and felt compelled to share his son’s story.

“I just want her parents to know that something similar, same place, happened,” he said.

Hernandez’s son and Aguilera went to the same school, were the same age and both fell from an apartment complex balcony. A spokesperson with the Austin Police Department confirmed with KSAT on Thursday they both died at the same complex, 21 Rio.

“We were in search of answers too, and we never quite got the answers I felt like we wanted,” Hernandez said. “There’s got to be some accountability somewhere.”

Hernandez said his son’s case is closed.

Aguilera’s parents have retained attorneys and are set to have a news conference Friday in Houston.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

