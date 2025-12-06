Skip to main content
Local News

Nonprofit organization offering $10K reward for conviction in connection with blow dart attack on cat

Homeowner found an orange tip in the back of their cat’s spine in the 7000 block of Spring Terrace

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIOAlley Cat Allies, a nonprofit organization, is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the prosecution and conviction of a person accused of shooting a cat with a blow dart.

San Antonio police said the incident happened around 1 p.m. on Nov. 28 in the 7000 block of Spring Terrace on the Northwest Side of San Antonio.

A homeowner had called authorities to report that they discovered an orange tip in the back of their cat’s spine, police said.

When officers arrived on-scene, they attempted to gather information and video from nearby homeowners but were unsuccessful.

Weeks before the cat was shot, Alley Cat Allies said the cat’s caregiver allegedly found the same type of dart near his garage.

The nonprofit said the cat is recovering after veterinary treatment.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Property Crimes at 210-207-8326 with case number SAPD25241834.

