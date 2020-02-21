AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old from San Angelo

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child who police believe is in “grave or immediate danger.”

San Angelo police said they are searching for Audrinna Harding, 2.

Harding is 2 feet tall and is 35 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with purple stripes and blue jeans. Her hair is in a ponytail.

Police are also looking for Jessica Harding, 31, in connection with the abduction. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, roughly 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, she may be driving a silver 2009 Toyota Prius with the Texas license plate JHX9418.

They were last heard from in San Angelo, Texas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Angelo Police Department at (325) 657-4315.