Check out this cupcake shop in Houston where you can order sweets from an ATM machine

HOUSTON – A Cupcake ATM?! Whaaaaaat?

This is what I said when my friend told me about the Sprinkles Cupcake ATM a couple years ago.

You can walk up at any hour, type in your order and have a freshly baked Sprinkles Cupcake!

This is the Sprinkles Cupcakes on Westheimer… and the ATM is around the back of the shop. It’s just a pink wall by the parking lot… where cupcakes come out of the wall.

Sprinkles opened their location in 2017 (Sprinkles Cupcake Shop)

We are currently on a quest to find Houston’s most outrageous desserts, so for research (and the good off all mankind), we stopped by for another cupcake.

You will be relieved to know that the ATM is still very fun and the cupcakes are still delicious.

It’s a silly little thing… but silly little things are just our style. If you want to make the trip, stop by the Pumpkin Park down the street… and the free TOV Display at Gallery Furniture Post Oak is not too far away!

This article originally appeared at JillBJarvis.com and is being featured here as part of a partnership. Click here to view the article in its original format.