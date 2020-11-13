78ºF

Free Landfill Day in San Antonio on Saturday

Bring a copy of your most-recent CPS Energy bill

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday, Nov. 14, is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents.

San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can bring them to several landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You'll need a picture ID and a recent CPS Energy utility bill showing a Solid Waste service fee to participate in Free Landfill Day.

No contractor, commercial industrial or hazardous waste will be accepted.

The following locations will be participating:

  • Bitters Brush Recycling Center (Brush only) 1800 Wurzbach Parkway
  • Bitters Bulky Waste Collection Center (Bulky items only) 1800 Wurzbach Parkway
  • Republic Services Landfill 7000 IH 10 East
  • Rigsby Avenue Bulky Waste Collection Center (Bulky items only) 2755 Rigsby Avenue
  • Frio City Road Bulky Waste Collection Center (Bulky items only) 1531 Frio City Road
  • Southside Bulky Waste Collection Center (Bulky items only) 5450 Castroville Road
  • Culebra Road Bulky Waste and Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center (Bulky items and HHW only) 7030 Culebra Road
  • TDS Transfer Station (Bulky items only) 11601 Starcrest
  • Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling Center (Brush only) 8963 Nelson Road
  • Waste Management Landfill 8611 Covel Road

For more information, click here.

