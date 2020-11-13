Free Landfill Day in San Antonio on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday, Nov. 14, is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents.

San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can bring them to several landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You'll need a picture ID and a recent CPS Energy utility bill showing a Solid Waste service fee to participate in Free Landfill Day.

No contractor, commercial industrial or hazardous waste will be accepted.

The following locations will be participating:

Bitters Brush Recycling Center (Brush only) 1800 Wurzbach Parkway

Bitters Bulky Waste Collection Center (Bulky items only) 1800 Wurzbach Parkway

Republic Services Landfill 7000 IH 10 East

Rigsby Avenue Bulky Waste Collection Center (Bulky items only) 2755 Rigsby Avenue

Frio City Road Bulky Waste Collection Center (Bulky items only) 1531 Frio City Road

Southside Bulky Waste Collection Center (Bulky items only) 5450 Castroville Road

Culebra Road Bulky Waste and Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center (Bulky items and HHW only) 7030 Culebra Road

TDS Transfer Station (Bulky items only) 11601 Starcrest

Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling Center (Brush only) 8963 Nelson Road

Waste Management Landfill 8611 Covel Road

