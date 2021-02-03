AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old from North Texas

CELINA, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child who police believe is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Police said they are searching for Levy Pugh, 2.

Levy is 2 feet 6 inches tall and is 35 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a diaper.

Police are also looking for Isaac Pugh, 42, in connection with his abduction. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, roughly 212 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Levy was last seen Feb. 2 around 8:25 p.m. in the 100 block of Hillside Drive in Celina, Texas. Police said they could be in a white, 2019 Toyota Tacoma with a Texas license plate number of MDT1625.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Celina Police Department at (972) 547-5350.