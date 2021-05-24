An expected increase in diaper prices will be pain in the butt for parents

Diaper prices have gone up over the past year and some of the major diaper manufacturers have said that trend will continue this year, according to multiple reports.

Business Insider published a report last week that stated Proctor and Gamble, which manufactures brands like Pampers and Luvs, announced a price hike for diapers and feminine care products during a third-quarter earnings call.

“The exact amount of the price increase will vary by brand and sub-brand in the range of mid-to-high single-digit percentages and will go into effect in mid-September,” P&G said in a statement, according to the Business Insider report.

Kimberly-Clark, which manufactures Huggies and Pull-Ups, also said price hikes are coming. “The percentage increases are in the mid-to-high single digits. Nearly all of the increases will be effective in late June and impact the company’s baby and child care, adult care and Scott bathroom tissue businesses,” according to the company’s website.

A report from CNN published in April showed that NielsenIQ, which tracks point of sale data from retailers, found the price of disposable diapers has already increased 8.7% over the last year.

Officials with Proctor and Gamble said the price increases on certain brands will help combat the costs of higher costs of the raw materials that are used to make the products.

Procter and Gamble expect to pay an extra $125 million in commodity costs for 2021 compared to 2020, CNN reported.