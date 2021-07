SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department’s Bomb Squad will be conducting training exercises Friday that will include several loud detonations.

According to a news release, the detonations will occur from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the SAPD Training Academy at 12200 SE Loop 410.

Several loud detonations will be heard in the surrounding area, but there is no cause for concern, the news release said.