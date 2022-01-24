Arrest made in slaying of man shot while holding daughter’s birthday cake in Chuck E. Cheese parking lot, police say

HUMBLE, Texas – A man charged with murder had to have his head forcibly held for his mugshot after he was arrested in the killing of a 24-year-old man outside Chuck E. Cheese in the Houston area on New Year’s Eve.

Antoine Badon, 27, was arrested over the weekend for the murder of Calogero Duenes.

KSAT sister station KPRC first reported the story of Duenes murder saying he was holding his 6-year-old daughter’s birthday cake in the parking lot of the Chuck E. Cheese when he got into an argument with Badon.

According to KPRC, officers in the area arrived on the scene after they heard gunshots and discovered Duenes on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital after the incident and succumbed to his wounds shortly after.

KPRC reported that Badon has a criminal history including arrests for causing injury to a family member and injury to a child.

Duenes leaves behind a wife and two daughters, ages 6 and 3.