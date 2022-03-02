72º

LIVE

News

Save the Date: Daylight saving time begins March 13

Clocks will move forward one hour, beginning at 2 a.m. on March 13

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Trending, Texas, National, News

SAN ANTONIO – It’s almost that time of year again when we have to set our clocks ahead one hour for daylight saving time.

Most people have smartphones that automatically switch the time but for non-digital watch wearers, alarm clock users and anyone who has a stand-alone clock in their home — you should set a reminder to turn your clocks forward one hour on March 13.

The official time change is at 2 a.m., but for those who hit the hay earlier, it may be a good idea to set your clocks forward before going to bed.

Not all states take part in daylight saving time. Hawaii and Arizona don’t observe the biannual clock-changing chore. But, Texas is not exempt from the time change.

More trending articles on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email