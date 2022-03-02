Save the Date: Daylight saving time begins March 13

SAN ANTONIO – It’s almost that time of year again when we have to set our clocks ahead one hour for daylight saving time.

Most people have smartphones that automatically switch the time but for non-digital watch wearers, alarm clock users and anyone who has a stand-alone clock in their home — you should set a reminder to turn your clocks forward one hour on March 13.

The official time change is at 2 a.m., but for those who hit the hay earlier, it may be a good idea to set your clocks forward before going to bed.

Not all states take part in daylight saving time. Hawaii and Arizona don’t observe the biannual clock-changing chore. But, Texas is not exempt from the time change.

