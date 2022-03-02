Get your speedy weenies ready for Dachshund races in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Get ready to race little hot doggies! Krause’s Cafe + Biergarten in New Braunfels will host dachshund races in March and May.

Dachshund races are one of the biergarten’s most popular events. Races will take place from 2-5 p.m. on March 20 and May 22.

Registration is still open if you want to enter your speedy weenie in one of the races, which are held on a turf patio outside the biergarten.

Tickets for spectators ages 12 and older are $5 and Krause’s is also accepting food and supply donations for the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area at the event.

Krause’s Cafe is located at 148 S Castell Avenue.

Dachshund Races at Krause's Cafe (Krause's Cafe + Biergarten)

